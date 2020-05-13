GREENWOOD - Mark Edward Cain passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020 after a long battle with cancer and was welcomed into his Heavenly rest. Mark was born on Dec. 15, 1948 in Keokuk, Iowa, to parents Connie and Mary Cain.
Mark is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joyce Troyer Cain of Greenwood; and children, Bradley (Shilo) Cain, Charlene (Jamie) Hunt, and Michelle Cain; seven grandchildren; and one great grandchild. He is also survived by his mother, Mary Cain of Sanford, Fla.; brothers, Tim (Bunny) Cain and Jonathan (Jeannie) Cain; and sisters, Joanna (Bob) Bruce and Chabela (Paul) Keefe.
He was preceded in death by his father, Connie Cain of Sanford, Fla.
Mark served as a missionary in Colombia, South America for 46 years, teaching the Guahibo indigenous people the Bible and translating the Scriptures into their language. Shortly before his passing, Mark reached his life-long goal to see the Guahibo Bible translation completed.
Mark was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He had a great sense of humor and often could be found telling stories of his adventures in Colombia and Venezuela, where he grew up with missionary parents. He loved to teach the Word of God and to discuss the finer points of theology with others. Mark had a servant's heart and always was there to lend a helping hand when needed.
A private burial service will be held for the family at Tressler Mennonite Cemetary on May 13, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be planned for a later date, where friends and family will be invited to honor Mark's life.
Mark's desire was to see the Guahibo Bible made available to the Guahibo people. In lieu of flowers, please send tax deductible donations to Ethnos360, 312 W. First Street, Sanford, Florida 32771 with the Memo "Guahibo Fund Colombia".
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in Delaware State News on May 13, 2020.