Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Kirouac. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Mark Kirouac passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at home with his family by his side.

Mark was born Aug. 20, 1962 in Lewiston, Maine to Roger Kirouac and Loretta Drouin Kirouac.

Mark spent his entire career as a truck driver which enabled him to travel the country, until moving to Delaware in 2004. Mark began working for DART in 2009 as a bus driver. Mark's greatest passion was spending time with his grandbabies. Mark also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson. He especially loved being with family and friends. Mark was a fan of NASCAR- his all-time favorite driver was Tony Stewart. He also was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan and loved going to the beach.

Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roland and Cecile Kirouac.

He is survived by his father, Roger Kirouac and his wife Joyce of Iowa; his girlfriend Dawn Clark of Delaware; his ex-wife, Carmen Cote of Lewiston, Maine; and their daughter, Kymberly Roberge and her husband Adam of Sabattus, Maine; and his grandchildren, Brylee and Corbin; sister, Donna Shaw Kirouac of Jackson, Maine.

Services will be held at a later date due to the health restrictions.

Should family and friends desire, contributions may be made to Dempsey Center in Lewiston, Maine.

Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at





DOVER - Mark Kirouac passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at home with his family by his side.Mark was born Aug. 20, 1962 in Lewiston, Maine to Roger Kirouac and Loretta Drouin Kirouac.Mark spent his entire career as a truck driver which enabled him to travel the country, until moving to Delaware in 2004. Mark began working for DART in 2009 as a bus driver. Mark's greatest passion was spending time with his grandbabies. Mark also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson. He especially loved being with family and friends. Mark was a fan of NASCAR- his all-time favorite driver was Tony Stewart. He also was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan and loved going to the beach.Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roland and Cecile Kirouac.He is survived by his father, Roger Kirouac and his wife Joyce of Iowa; his girlfriend Dawn Clark of Delaware; his ex-wife, Carmen Cote of Lewiston, Maine; and their daughter, Kymberly Roberge and her husband Adam of Sabattus, Maine; and his grandchildren, Brylee and Corbin; sister, Donna Shaw Kirouac of Jackson, Maine.Services will be held at a later date due to the health restrictions.Should family and friends desire, contributions may be made to Dempsey Center in Lewiston, Maine.Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close