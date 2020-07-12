1/1
Mark L. Russell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark L. Russell, 57
HARRINGTON - Mark L. Russell passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Bayhealth Sussex Campus. Mark was the son of Donna Russell and the late Larry Russell.
Mark proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was currently serving as a civil service manager at the Dover Air Force Base.
Mark was an avid fisherman who competed in several competitions including the Stump Jumpers Fishing Series. He was a proud member of the Mispillion Bass Club and 5 Points Hunt Club. When Mark wasn't busy fishing, or hunting, he enjoyed cooking and camping. Mark was known as a happy, friendly jack of all trades who was always willing to help others.
In addition to his father; Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Russell.
Mark is survived by his loving wife, Mindy Russell; children, MJ Lofland, Nikki Lofland, Carrie McKewen, and Shannon McKewen; grandchildren, Kaeli, Kamryn, Amyah, and Elise; and sisters, Debbie Lund and Kathy Frost; and his beloved beagle, Bella.
Services will take place at the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. A visitation for family and friends will take place from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, wait times for the visitation may be longer than usual.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to send flowers or sign condolence book.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas E Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc
15522 S Dupont Hwy
Harrington, DE 19952
(302) 398-3884
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved