Mark L. Russell, 57
HARRINGTON - Mark L. Russell passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Bayhealth Sussex Campus. Mark was the son of Donna Russell and the late Larry Russell.
Mark proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was currently serving as a civil service manager at the Dover Air Force Base.
Mark was an avid fisherman who competed in several competitions including the Stump Jumpers Fishing Series. He was a proud member of the Mispillion Bass Club and 5 Points Hunt Club. When Mark wasn't busy fishing, or hunting, he enjoyed cooking and camping. Mark was known as a happy, friendly jack of all trades who was always willing to help others.
In addition to his father; Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Russell.
Mark is survived by his loving wife, Mindy Russell; children, MJ Lofland, Nikki Lofland, Carrie McKewen, and Shannon McKewen; grandchildren, Kaeli, Kamryn, Amyah, and Elise; and sisters, Debbie Lund and Kathy Frost; and his beloved beagle, Bella.
Services will take place at the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. A visitation for family and friends will take place from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, wait times for the visitation may be longer than usual.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington.
