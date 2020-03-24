Mark Lynn Wolsnovich began his sunrise on July 23, 1951 in Washington County, Pa. which sadly ended on March 16, 2020 in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania.
Having survived his parents Nicholas and Elizabeth Weisdack; Mark leaves behind survivors, fiance, Shakia Hutt; step son, Zahmir Hutt; and his mans best friend, Sir Majik.
Mark, a long and honorable resident of Newark, Delaware worked as a Sales and Leasing Consultant for Mazda and partner corporations for a sum of twenty-five years.
Mark loved a good bbq, Atlantic City, golf, gambling and watching the horses run at Harrahs' Racetrack.
You will forever be remembered within our hearts.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 24, 2020