Smyrna - Mark McClenton, born in Ocilla, GA on Oct. 30, 1930; departed this life on Feb. 11, 2019.
Service of celebration will be held 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Bethel AME Church, 229 E. Commerce St., Smyrna, DE 19977. Viewing from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with, formal home going service to follow. Interment Odd Fellows Cemetery, Smyrna.
