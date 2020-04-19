Marlene Ann Shields

Obituary
Marlene Ann Shields, Nov. 25, 1955 - April 8, 2020. Marlene passed Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Kent General Hospital in Dover.
Marlene will be joining her father William David Lankford and her daughter Kristine Renee Deziel in heaven.
She is survived by her mother, Mary May Cropp; son, Derrick Deziel, and significant other Don Dear. She was loved dearly by all of her brothers and sister: Earle, Bobby, Tommy, David and Darlene Lankford.
She will be laid to rest at Hollywood Cemetery in Harrington.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 19, 2020
