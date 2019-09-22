Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Barclay, Md. on Oct. 26, 1941, the daughter of the late Harold and Pauline Myers. She was a 1959 graduate of Sudlersville (Maryland) High School.

She was employed at Playtex for 42 years and enjoyed playing cards, dancing, and playing slots. Most of all, she enjoyed the company of her three grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Richard Brown, who passed away in 2017.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert E. Larrimore, of Smyrna; a son, Curtis Larrimore, of Wyoming, Del.; three grandchildren, James and Ryan Larrimore, and Colton Brown; her siblings, Janice Agan, of Smyrna, and Robert (Gloria) Myers, of Greenwood; a daughter-in-law, Teresa Brown; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private.

If desired, memorial donations may be sent to Delaware Hospice Inc., 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.

Arrangements are by Matthews–Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.

