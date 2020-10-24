1/1
Marlene Jean (Shelton) Baer
Marlene Jean
(Shelton) Baer, 89
MILFORD - Marlene Jean (Shelton) Baer passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Marlene was born in Milford, the daughter of the late Ransford and Mae (Tucker) Shelton. She was a graduate of A.I. Dupont High School class of 1951. She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, George L. Baer, Sr.; her son, William ( Billy) C. Baer; and siblings, Ransford Shelton, Lee Shelton, Ruth Concio, Marcia Pietras, Grace McAlevy and Robert Shelton.
She is survived by her son, George L. Baer, Jr. and his wife Deborah; grandchildren, Joseph J. Baer, Jamie L. Brooks and her husband Lucas; great grandchildren, Samantha L. Baer, Olivia Baer, Joseph Baer and Kolton William Brooks; as well as nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family due to COVID-19.
Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com



Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lofland Funeral Home - Milford
102 Lakeview Avenue
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-5416
