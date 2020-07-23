Marlene M.

DeFrancesco,

DOVER - Marlene M. DeFrancesco passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Marlene was born on June 18, 1933 in Manchester, NH to the late Arthur and Janet Vachon. She was a parishioner at Holy Cross Church. Marlene worked for Brunswick Doverama as a Program Director retiring after 43 years of dedicated service.

Marlene was known for her endless love for her family and friends. She loved to dance, bowl and travel.

Marlene was preceded in death by her two brothers, sister and brother in laws and a granddaughter. She is survived by her husband, Carl DeFrancesco, four children, Carlene Ann Myers (Rick), MaryFrances Voss (Jim), Keith DeFrancesco (Anthie) and Scott DeFrancesco; nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and a host of in laws, nieces and nephews.

Due to safety and health concerns a private service was held on July 21, 2020 and a Mass of Christian burial was held on July 22, 2020 for the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to Holy Cross Church in her name.

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.traderfh@aol.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store