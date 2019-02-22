Marlene S. Morgan

  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
  • "Remembering her wonderful and gentle soul will forever..."
    - Linda Barthell

SEAFORD - Marlene S. Morgan departed this life Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 12 p.m. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 437 N. Front Street, Seaford, DE 19973. To offer words of comfort or sign the guestbook visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Seaford.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 22, 2019
