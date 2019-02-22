SEAFORD - Marlene S. Morgan departed this life Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 12 p.m. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 437 N. Front Street, Seaford, DE 19973. To offer words of comfort or sign the guestbook visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Seaford.
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
437 North Front Street
Seaford, DE 19973
(302) 628-8280
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 22, 2019