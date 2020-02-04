Midland, Ga. - Marsha Justine Fields, of Midland, Ga. passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. She was born Dec. 16, 1966 in Wilmington, Del. to the late, Arnita and Marshall Fields.
Cpt. Fields was raised in Warwick, Md. With the goal of helping others, she went on receive her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Wesley College. As an RN, She went on to work in the Kent General and Philadelphia regions, but she did not stop there. Later on in her nursing career, she felt a pull to a greater purpose. She chose to serve her country, and in 2000 she was commissioned into The United States Army as field nurse. During her time of service she earned her master's degree and went on to work as a case manager for veterans suffering from PTSD. During her Army career, Marsha served through Operation Iraqi Freedom and retired as a Captain after 16 years of devoted service. After retirement, she continued her life's work serving veterans with PTSD. She will be remembered as a loyal, passionate, and loving woman that would spend countless hours assisting others with no thought of herself.
When she wasn't helping others, Marsha enjoyed traveling, and listening to music. She would play gospel tunes one moment and then blast her favorite destiny's child song the next. She loved speaking to her late mother Arnita Fields, calling her family, and spending time with her nephew, Ziaire, grandchild, Tobias.
She is survived by her son, Bryan Dietterick "Bud" (Denali) of Dover; brothers, Daryl Burris (Karen), and Dwayne Fields, Anthony Fields and Marshall Fields (Chris); one grandchild whom she loved deeply, Tobias Dietterick.
Memorial services will be held, 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Rd. (Rt. 10); friends may call one hour prior.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 4, 2020