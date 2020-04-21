Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Ann (Cannon) Robins. View Sign Service Information Evan W Smith Funeral Services 518 S Bay Rd Dover , DE 19901 (302)-526-4662 Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Ann (Cannon) Robins peacefully transitioned into the presence of the Lord on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family and the spirit of Jesus Christ.

She was born November 25, 1930 in Bridgeville, Del., the eleventh of fifteen children, to the late Noah Cannon and Mary Jackson Cannon. She graduated from Frederick Douglass School and worked at various establishments, such as Playtex, before retiring from Conagra after 25 years of service.

Prior to her health declining, Martha loved to travel, go to the movies, play games and attend The Nanticoke Senior Center. She was a faithful member of the Mt. Calvary United Methodist Church for over 71 years. She served in many capacities such as: Sunday School Superintendent, Teacher, Lay Speaker, and member of the Youth, Young Adult and Senior Choirs. She was a Communion Steward for over 50 years. Her favorites were: Color: blue, Food: fish, Scripture: Psalm 121 and song: My Hope Is Built. Martha's greatest joy was spending time with her family and bestowing unconditional love upon ALL she knew. She will be greatly missed!

Martha was predeceased by her devoted husband of 30 years, Earnest D. Robins; eleven siblings; and one daughter, Paula Robins. She leaves to cherish her memory: her children, Hansella (Zel) Cannon, Ernestine Robins, Kevin Robins (Barbara), Citron Robins, Crystal Robins Williams, Earnest Jr. (Deniece); and her nephew who was like another son, Leroy Tingle; two sisters, Louise Yarborough (Thomas) of Greenwood, Nancy Ross of Seaford; brother, Isaac Cannon (Barbara) of Dover; 15 grandchildren, five great grandchildren and a host of loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Celebration of life service and interment will be private.

