Born in Smyrna, Delaware Jan. 25, 1955; departed this life on March 14, 2019.
Service of celebration will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, St. Paul U.A.M.E Church, 141 S. East Street, Smyrna. Viewing from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; with formal home going services to follow. Interment in Massey-Foreman, 2075 Vandyke Greenspring Road, Smyrna, Delaware.
EVAN W. SMITH
FUNERAL SERVICES
(302) 377-6906
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 28, 2019