Dover - Martha Hurd Allen passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Mrs. Allen was born on May 16, 1932 in Clayton, the daughter of the late Arthur Hurd and Mattie (Moore) Hurd.
Martha retired from Kraft Foods after over 30 years of service. She also worked at Westminster Village as a receptionist.
Martha loved flowers and spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David M. Allen; and her siblings, Clarence Hurd, Susie Webber, Walter Hurd, Julia Thorpe, Ralph Hurd, and Arthur Hurd, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Jordan (Charles) of DeLand, Fla.; her son, Kenneth Walker (Loretta) of Exton, Pa.; 3 grandchildren, Jesse Allen Jordan, and Emma and Meryl Walker; two sisters, Pearl Cahall of Bonita Springs, Fla., and Mary Simmons of Dover, Del.; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 South Main Street in Smyrna. Memorial services will begin at 7 p.m. Burial will be privately held at a later date.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 1, 2019