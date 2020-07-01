Martha I. Bordley
Martha I. Bordley, 91
DOVER - Martha I. Bordley departed this life on June 22, 2020.
Martha was born and raised in Wyoming, Del. until she moved to NJ. Martha relocated back to Dover in 2001.
Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be a walk-through viewing at Bennie Smith Funeral Home on July 2, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Sharon Hills Cemetery.



Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 1, 2020.
