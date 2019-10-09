MILTON - Martha Jean "Jeanie" Smith passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Martha loved to watch her western shows and spend time with her loving family. She will be dearly missed and loved from until forever. She was a hard-working woman until her illness. She worked for Atlantis Plastics and the Cape May Lewes Ferry.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clark "Warren" Smith; and three siblings.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Stephen Selner; four grandchildren, Tiffany and Victoria Heinen, Michael and Shannon Selner; and four siblings.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton. Burial will be private. A luncheon will be held following the visitation at Slaughter Neck U. M. Church, 23221 Argo's Corner Road, Milford.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Short Funeral Services, P.O. Box 233, Milton, DE 19968 to help defray funeral expenses.
