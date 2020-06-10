Martha Lee Hinton
1959 - 2020
GREENWOOD â€" Martha Lee Hinton went home to be with the Lord, Monday, June 8, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Martha was born April 10, 1959, in Mobile, Alabama, to the late, Amos & Jessie (Dockery) Leggins. Martha spent a career working for Walmart in Seaford, Georgetown, Milford , and Camden, for 30 years, before retiring. She was a member of Kingdom Life Christian Center, in Milford; and in her free time Martha enjoyed cooking, shopping, traveling, and looking pretty.
Martha is survived by her husband of 41 years, Anthony Hinton; two sons, Anthony Hinton, Jr. & wife, Shuneice, of Camden and Jermaine Hinton, of Greenwood; her siblings, Lena Badger, Maryann Davis, Joe, Pauline, Robert, Aileen, Freddy, Amos, George, David, Mary Lee & Ruth Leggins; eight grandchildren, Ahdajah Hinton, Nyshae Jones, Jaden Hinton, Dasire Hinton, Jermaine Hinton, Jr., Jeremiah Hinton, Janiha Hinton, and Aniha Hinton; a great-grandson; and her close family friend, Helen Todd.
Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, Del.; where family and friends may view one hour before, adhering to the current Covid-19 restrictions of 50 people.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Viewing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Pippin Funeral Home
JUN
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Pippin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 9, 2020
I will truly miss you. I already missed our conversations when I retired! You were truly a very sweet person
Eileen Seeney
Friend
