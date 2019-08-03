SEAFORD - Martha P. Harris passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019.
Her husband, Charles L. Harris Jr., died in 1989. She is survived by four sons, Ray Harris (Charlotte), Richard Harris (Donna Kay), Roger Harris (Diane), Jerry Harris (Candy); one daughter, Darlene McCutchen (Earl); two sisters, Edith Schoffstall and Rachael Lord; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Martha was loved by her family and many friends.
Graveside Services will be on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Blades Cemetery. Friends may call at the Cranston Funeral Home, 300 N. Shipley St., Seaford on Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 3, 2019