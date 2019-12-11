DOVER - Sr. Pastor Martha T. Smith passed on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Bayhealth Hospital Kent Campus, Dover.
Born in Belle Glade, Fla., she was the daughter of Lonnie and Rosie L. Johnson and the wife of John L. Smith, Sr.
She was employed at Delaware State University for 30 years and retired in 2001. She was also self-employed by their family business, J & J Masonry.
Martha served as assistant pastor of Holy Trinity Church of the Living God, for 18 years; in August 2008 she was appointed senior pastor, and served in this capacity until her passing.
Her greatest joy was time spent with her family, church family, and friends. She also enjoyed cooking.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, John L. Smith, Sr.; two children, Damita Smith of Milford and John Smith, Jr. and his wife Demetra of Dover; stepson, Allen Lewis; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Rosie Johnson; and daughter, Collette Smith-Morrow.
Family and friends are invited to visit with her family from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 in Holy Trinity Church of the Living God, 425 W. Division Street, Dover, where a memorial service will be from 7-9 p.m.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m., following public viewing from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Jesus Love Temple, 106 W Walnut Street, Milford.
Interment will be at Milford Community Cemetery, Milford.
In memory of Martha, a contribution in her honor may be made to your local .
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 11, 2019