Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha W. Jones. View Sign Service Information Thomas E Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc 15522 S Dupont Hwy Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3884 Funeral service 12:00 PM Trinity Wesleyan Church 1564 S. State St. Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Martha W. Jones passed away at her home on Sunday, June 16, 2019, with her family by her side. She is the daughter of the late Royal and Annie White.

Martha retired from the Capitol School District where she worked as a cafeteria worker. Church and her family were her life. Over the years she served as a Sunday School teacher, was a member of Trinity Wesleyan Church, and enjoyed being an active part of Denton Wesleyan Camp. She also did volunteer work at Kent General Hospital for many years. In her spare time, Martha enjoyed reading and crafting. She did ceramics, needlepoint, and crocheting, even teaching a crocheting class at Luther Towers where she lived. She also was a fan of Baltimore Orioles baseball.

Martha was outgoing, always had a smile and loved to laugh; but she could also be strong willed and was a proud 20 year cancer survivor. She will be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Robert A. Jones; brothers, William White, Carlton White, and Marvin White; and sisters, Novella Wessels, Irene Godwin, and Loleda Fitchett.

She is survived by her daughter, Wanda (Mike) Drobotan; son, Rick (Sarah) Jones; grandchildren, Robbie (Carrie) Jones, Randy (Lisa) Jones, David (Jen) Jones, Diana (Edgar Ortega) Drobotan; great grandchildren, Jordan Jones, Jasey Jones, Kenai Drobotan; and one great great grand daughter, Sadie Grace Jones.

Funeral services will take place at Trinity Wesleyan Church, 1564 S. State St., Dover, DE 19901, on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 12 p.m. with a visitation for family and friends two hours before. Interment will follow at Sharon Hills Cemetery, Dover.

Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, Inc., Harrington. Please visit us at





DOVER - Martha W. Jones passed away at her home on Sunday, June 16, 2019, with her family by her side. She is the daughter of the late Royal and Annie White.Martha retired from the Capitol School District where she worked as a cafeteria worker. Church and her family were her life. Over the years she served as a Sunday School teacher, was a member of Trinity Wesleyan Church, and enjoyed being an active part of Denton Wesleyan Camp. She also did volunteer work at Kent General Hospital for many years. In her spare time, Martha enjoyed reading and crafting. She did ceramics, needlepoint, and crocheting, even teaching a crocheting class at Luther Towers where she lived. She also was a fan of Baltimore Orioles baseball.Martha was outgoing, always had a smile and loved to laugh; but she could also be strong willed and was a proud 20 year cancer survivor. She will be missed by all who knew her.In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Robert A. Jones; brothers, William White, Carlton White, and Marvin White; and sisters, Novella Wessels, Irene Godwin, and Loleda Fitchett.She is survived by her daughter, Wanda (Mike) Drobotan; son, Rick (Sarah) Jones; grandchildren, Robbie (Carrie) Jones, Randy (Lisa) Jones, David (Jen) Jones, Diana (Edgar Ortega) Drobotan; great grandchildren, Jordan Jones, Jasey Jones, Kenai Drobotan; and one great great grand daughter, Sadie Grace Jones.Funeral services will take place at Trinity Wesleyan Church, 1564 S. State St., Dover, DE 19901, on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 12 p.m. with a visitation for family and friends two hours before. Interment will follow at Sharon Hills Cemetery, Dover.Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, Inc., Harrington. Please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to sign the condolence book. Published in NewsZapDE on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close