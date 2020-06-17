CLAYTON - Martin A. Russell.
He is survived by his siblings, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy.
Viewing Saturday, June 21, 2020, 10 a.m. until service 11 a.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, Wyoming, DE. www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 17, 2020.