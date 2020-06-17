Martin A. Russell
CLAYTON - Martin A. Russell.
He is survived by his siblings, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy.
Viewing Saturday, June 21, 2020, 10 a.m. until service 11 a.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, Wyoming, DE. www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
