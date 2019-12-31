|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin F. "Marty" Woomer.
GREENWOOD - Martin "Marty" F. Woomer passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at his home. He was born in Baltimore, Md., on Aug. 5, 1940, son of the late Shain and Lillian Woomer.
Marty was a graduate of Southern High School, in Baltimore, Md., Class of 1958. A proud U.S. Navy Veteran, he honorably served for over eight years as an aviation electronics technician. Marty's patriotism and love of country continued throughout his life through his memberships in the VVA in Baltimore, Md. and the and American Legion, both in Seaford. He enjoyed a lifelong career as an electronics technician for various companies, including Promark, from which he retired in 2005. Marty was a past member of the Moose Lodge in Seaford. He enjoyed karaoke, especially singing with his wife, tinkering and working on computers, and playing cribbage. Marty was a lover of nature and took great pleasure in visiting wildlife preserves and all their inhabitants. Above all, he cherished time spent with those he held most dear. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Marty was preceded in death by his brothers, David Blizzard and Shain Woomer; and his sisters, Charlotte Kolomoznik, Madelyn Herold, and Jane Henderson.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Trudy Woomer of Greenwood; his son, Tony Souza (Elisabeth) of Camden; his daughters, Rhonda Likens (Robert) of York, Pa. and Tammy Bianchi (Todd) of Glen Burnie, Md.; his grandchildren, David Souza, Allison Bianchi, Julia Bianchi, and Elizabeth Bianchi; and his sister, Iris Guercio of Pasadena, Md.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Hardesty Chapel, 202 Laws Street, Bridgeville, where friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. In addition, a viewing will be held the night prior, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will follow the funeral services at 1 p.m., at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro.
