Martin I. Caine of Albuquerque, N.M., formerly of Connecticut, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born in Goldsboro, Md. on April 12, 1941 to Alonzie and Della Caine.
He graduated in 1959 from North Caroline High School. He was a retired Army Veteran and retired Army National Guard. Martin worked with Confidential Security as a guard in Lewes. He also worked at Easton Memorial Hospital in Easton, Md. and then Hunterdon Medical Center in New Jersey in the maintenance dept.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Elizabeth Smith and Dorothy Davis.
Martin is survived by his wife of 35 years, Virginia M. Caine; one sister, Lillie Elliott of Milford; daughters, Christine L. Caine-Hendricks of Albuquerque, N.M. and Valerie L. Lewis (Jay) of Bridgeville; four grandchildren, Erica L. Dixon-Parton (Brian) of Felton, Corey J. Beebe of Preston, Md., Brian J. Pierson Jr. (Kathryn) stationed in Germany, and Deanna R. Pierson of Dover; four great-grandchildren, Michael J. Dixon, Steven J. Beebe, Troy D. Hays and Evelynne M. Pierson; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and nieces and nephews.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 22, 2020