Martin Jay Uffner, 81
MILFORD - Martin Jay Uffner of Milford died Tuesday November 24, 2020 at home. Marty Uffner was born April 16, 1939 in New Roshelle, N.Y. to the late Marty and Geraldine Uffner and then moved with his family to Philadelphia, Pa.
Marty graduated from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science earning a B.S. in Pharmacy in 1961. He was drafted into the Army in 1962 and served 2 years active duty before moving back to Media, Pa. where he practiced pharmacy. Marty then decided to move his family to small town America, Milford, Del. in 1968 to raise his children and started working for Milford Pharmacy. Marty was very active within the community and was well liked and loved by all. He had received multiple achievements and awards within the community and his professional career throughout his life. He worked for Milford Pharmacy and eventually becoming the sole owner. Marty continued to run and operate Milford Pharmacy until 2015 when he retired and shut the doors permanently. Marty was an avid sports fan (All Philadelphia teams) and was especially excited to have seen the Eagles finally win a Superbowl in his lifetime. He loved to garden, travel and in his early years hunt and fish. Marty was a beloved member of the Milford community and will be sorely missed by all his family, friends, customers and all he came into contact with.
Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his daughter, Aimee Suzann Uffner November 17, 1981; and grandson, Jeffrey Stephen Uffner of Smyrna, Del. April 5, 2012.
Marty Uffner is survived by his sister, Lynn Forbes and husband Haines of Willingboro, N.J.; son, Jeffrey L.M. and daughter in-law Rachel Uffner of Smyrna, Del.; his daughter, Shelley Maloney of Milford, Del.; grandchildren, Eric Todd Maloney, Jr. of the U.S. Navy, Tabethia H. Maloney of Houston, Del., Morgan E. Uffner of Wilmington, Del., Jacob M. Uffner of Smyrna, Del. and Dylan Cole Cooper of Milford, Del.; great grand-children, Ryker Boone and River Maloney of Houston, Del., Liam Maloney of Felton, Del.; and his nieces, Melissa of Wilmington, Del. and Heather of Wichita, Kan.
A Celebration of Marty's Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Milford Elks Lodge #2401, 18951 Elks Lodge Road, Milford. In conjunction with State of Delaware COVID 19 mandates, masks must be worn and social distancing will be in force.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Milford Elks Lodge #2401, P.O. Box 63, Milford, DE 19963.
Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford, Del. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com