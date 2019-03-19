Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lincoln - Martin Leon Benson passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Bayhealth @ Kent General Hospital in Dover surrounded by his family.He was born at Milford Hospital, the son of the late Herman E. Benson and Mabel (Savage) Benson.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Benson.He served in the National Guard after graduating from Milton High School in 1960. He worked for Hammond Cadillac and then went to work for the Delaware Department of Transportation in Georgetown for 30 years. After retirement, he worked for R. Addington in Milford.He enjoyed camping and gardening.He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda (Zook) Benson; son, Wayne Benson of Seaford; and daughter, Christina Benson of Millsboro; grandson, Dylan Blessing and fiancé', Alexis Grey and granddaughter, Hope Blessing of Millsboro; sister, Doris Smith and husband Bob; and two nieces, Donna Marconi and Teresa Smith.Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, where friends may call from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Interment will be in Milford Community Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Gift of Life, Donor Program, 401 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123-4101.

