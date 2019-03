DOVER - Martin "Mark" Mougel passed away on Feb. 19, 2019.Mark was born in New York City on Nov. 25, 1939, son of the late Blanche and Max Mougel.Mark had a love of airplanes and history. He served with honor in the Navy during the Korean War . After the war, he received his Masters degree from San Jose State University in California. He enjoyed a successful career in Marketing and later started an ad agency. Their agency became known for the wonderful AKC dog magazines they produced. After semi-retiring, Mark enjoyed volunteering at the Air Mobility Command Museum in Dover.He is survived and missed by his loving wife, Laurie Anne Mougel.A Celebration of Life will be from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the family residence. Burial will be private.Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com