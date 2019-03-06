DOVER - Martin "Mark" Mougel passed away on Feb. 19, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin "Mark" Mougel.
Mark was born in New York City on Nov. 25, 1939, son of the late Blanche and Max Mougel.
Mark had a love of airplanes and history. He served with honor in the Navy during the Korean War. After the war, he received his Masters degree from San Jose State University in California. He enjoyed a successful career in Marketing and later started an ad agency. Their agency became known for the wonderful AKC dog magazines they produced. After semi-retiring, Mark enjoyed volunteering at the Air Mobility Command Museum in Dover.
He is survived and missed by his loving wife, Laurie Anne Mougel.
A Celebration of Life will be from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the family residence. Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 6, 2019