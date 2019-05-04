Guest Book View Sign Service Information McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home - Harrington 50 Commerce Street Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3228 Viewing 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Asbury U.M. Church 200 Weiner Ave. Harrington , DE View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Asbury U.M. Church 200 Weiner Ave. Harrington , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Martin had a strong work ethic. He began his career as a milkman and breadman and later established Martin Jarrell Fuel, where he delivered oil and serviced furnaces for 28 years before retiring in 1991. He was also an avid horseman. During the mid 1970's, Martin was the proud owner of "Afton Dear", his first successful race horse. "Afton Dear" set the track record at Harrington Raceway many years ago. Martin retired from the horse racing industry in the early 2000's. He was a member of the Delaware Standardbred Owners Association and the U.S.T.A. He was also an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Harrington where he joined the bell choir at the age of 87. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Virginia Sue (Tweedy) Jarrell; his children, Jeri Anne Henry (Frank), Gordon Jarrell (Denise), Jane Towers (Bill), Glenn Jarrell (Lynnae), and David Jarrell (Robert); two brothers, Gene Jarrell (Gladys) and Alvin Jarrell (Sharon); nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Asbury U.M. Church, 200 Weiner Ave., Harrington where funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Hopkins Cemetery, Felton.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to either the Asbury U.M. Church Roof Fund, 200 Weiner Avenue, Harrington, DE 19952 or to the D.S.O.A. Scholarship Fund, 830 Walker Rd., Dover, DE 19904.

Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at



