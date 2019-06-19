Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thomas E Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc 15522 S Dupont Hwy Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3884 Memorial service 11:00 AM Calvary Wesleyan Church 240 Delaware Ave Harrington , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

EMMETT, Idaho - Marvin E. Brown, formerly of Felton, passed away surrounded by his family on June 10, 2019.

Marvin was born in Harrington to Odoth and Ella Brown. He attended Harrington High School graduating in 1947 and then served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 including a deployment to Germany. Marvin married Jeanne Brown on March 17, 1956 at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Harrington a marriage that lasted his lifetime. He spent 30 years working for The Bell System/AT&T in Milford and Dover and after retiring in 1984, went on to work for another ten years with the Delaware Department of Agriculture.

Marvin spent much of his free time either on a ball field or in the garden. A good day for Marvin was a day spent in his garden where he was an expert in growing tomatoes, corn, strawberries and especially lima beans, one of his favorite foods. As a young man he played baseball on his high school team, after graduation he played on local men's teams and even went for a tryout with the Philadelphia Phillies. He had a well-deserved reputation as a speedy base runner. Marvin went on to coach little league baseball in Felton and Harrington and even served in his later years as an honorary coach in Emmett, Idaho where he earned the beloved title of Pop Brown. His fast feet stayed with him and he won the 100 yard dash 3 times and the 200 yard dash twice in the Delaware Senior Olympics.

Serving was in Marvin's nature, and he was elected to 3 terms on the Lake Forest School Board of Education from 1972 to 1984, serving as the President three different times. Marvin was also a long-time member of the Felton Odd Fellows and served as both the Grand Master of the local lodge and the Delaware State Lodge. In 1990, after 30 years, Marvin and Jeanne moved from their home on Jeanne's old family farmstead to a wonderful new home across from Killen's Pond State Park with plenty of room for a new garden. He fell in love with the park and became a founding member of the group The Friends of Killen's Pond, working to help raise funds and make improvement to the park.

Marvin and Jeanne clearly loved to drive, too, as they made over 20 cross country trips by car from Delaware to Idaho and Montana to visit their two sons. These trips often included some big western adventures for Marvin like a week-long backpacking trip through the wilderness of Yellowstone National Park, antelope hunting on the open grasslands of Montana and deer and elk hunting in the forested mountains of northern Idaho. The west in general, and grandchildren more specifically proved to be a powerful draw and in 2011 Marvin and Jeanne packed up and moved to Emmett, Idaho, near the home of their oldest son, Wade and his family.

Marvin Brown will be forever known as a man of integrity, work ethic and quiet love. He was much more likely to show his love through his deeds than his words. But his actions spoke volumes about the man he was, a strong, steady, honest and easy-going friend to all.

Marvin is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jeanne L Brown; daughter, Lisa Brown with grandson David Sullivan and great-grandchildren Patrick, Bailey and Lily Sullivan; oldest son Wade (Susie) Brown with grandson Jeremy Norton and great-grandson Jake Norton, and grandsons Andrew and Ethan Brown; and youngest son David (Helga) Brown with grandchildren Carley Serwat and Austin Brown. He is also survived by his brother, Harold Brown; and sister, Joanne Bowdle. Marvin was preceded in death by his brothers, Alvin Brown, Norman Brown, Wayne Brown; and sisters, Anna Lee Hitchens and Grace Wainwright.

A memorial service for Marvin will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Calvary Wesleyan Church, 240 Delaware Ave, Harrington.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Friends of Killens Pond. Donations can be mailed to: Friends of Killens Pond, C/O Killens Pond State Park, 5025 Killens Pond Road, Felton, DE 19943

Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, visit





EMMETT, Idaho - Marvin E. Brown, formerly of Felton, passed away surrounded by his family on June 10, 2019.Marvin was born in Harrington to Odoth and Ella Brown. He attended Harrington High School graduating in 1947 and then served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 including a deployment to Germany. Marvin married Jeanne Brown on March 17, 1956 at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Harrington a marriage that lasted his lifetime. He spent 30 years working for The Bell System/AT&T in Milford and Dover and after retiring in 1984, went on to work for another ten years with the Delaware Department of Agriculture.Marvin spent much of his free time either on a ball field or in the garden. A good day for Marvin was a day spent in his garden where he was an expert in growing tomatoes, corn, strawberries and especially lima beans, one of his favorite foods. As a young man he played baseball on his high school team, after graduation he played on local men's teams and even went for a tryout with the Philadelphia Phillies. He had a well-deserved reputation as a speedy base runner. Marvin went on to coach little league baseball in Felton and Harrington and even served in his later years as an honorary coach in Emmett, Idaho where he earned the beloved title of Pop Brown. His fast feet stayed with him and he won the 100 yard dash 3 times and the 200 yard dash twice in the Delaware Senior Olympics.Serving was in Marvin's nature, and he was elected to 3 terms on the Lake Forest School Board of Education from 1972 to 1984, serving as the President three different times. Marvin was also a long-time member of the Felton Odd Fellows and served as both the Grand Master of the local lodge and the Delaware State Lodge. In 1990, after 30 years, Marvin and Jeanne moved from their home on Jeanne's old family farmstead to a wonderful new home across from Killen's Pond State Park with plenty of room for a new garden. He fell in love with the park and became a founding member of the group The Friends of Killen's Pond, working to help raise funds and make improvement to the park.Marvin and Jeanne clearly loved to drive, too, as they made over 20 cross country trips by car from Delaware to Idaho and Montana to visit their two sons. These trips often included some big western adventures for Marvin like a week-long backpacking trip through the wilderness of Yellowstone National Park, antelope hunting on the open grasslands of Montana and deer and elk hunting in the forested mountains of northern Idaho. The west in general, and grandchildren more specifically proved to be a powerful draw and in 2011 Marvin and Jeanne packed up and moved to Emmett, Idaho, near the home of their oldest son, Wade and his family.Marvin Brown will be forever known as a man of integrity, work ethic and quiet love. He was much more likely to show his love through his deeds than his words. But his actions spoke volumes about the man he was, a strong, steady, honest and easy-going friend to all.Marvin is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jeanne L Brown; daughter, Lisa Brown with grandson David Sullivan and great-grandchildren Patrick, Bailey and Lily Sullivan; oldest son Wade (Susie) Brown with grandson Jeremy Norton and great-grandson Jake Norton, and grandsons Andrew and Ethan Brown; and youngest son David (Helga) Brown with grandchildren Carley Serwat and Austin Brown. He is also survived by his brother, Harold Brown; and sister, Joanne Bowdle. Marvin was preceded in death by his brothers, Alvin Brown, Norman Brown, Wayne Brown; and sisters, Anna Lee Hitchens and Grace Wainwright.A memorial service for Marvin will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Calvary Wesleyan Church, 240 Delaware Ave, Harrington.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Friends of Killens Pond. Donations can be mailed to: Friends of Killens Pond, C/O Killens Pond State Park, 5025 Killens Pond Road, Felton, DE 19943Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, visit www.melvinfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or send floral tributes. Published in NewsZapDE on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close