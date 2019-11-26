Felton - Marvin I. Gray went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Delaware, 1412 College Rd., Dover, DE 19904 with visitation two hours prior to the service.
On Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, Prince Hall Family Memorial Service will commence at 7 p.m. at the above location.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 26, 2019