Marvin I. Gray

Service Information
Bennie Smith Funeral Home
741 S Broom St
Wilmington, DE
19805
(302)-655-2219
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Delaware
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Delaware,
1412 College Rd
Dover, DE
Obituary
Felton - Marvin I. Gray went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Delaware, 1412 College Rd., Dover, DE 19904 with visitation two hours prior to the service.
On Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, Prince Hall Family Memorial Service will commence at 7 p.m. at the above location.
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 26, 2019
