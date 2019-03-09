LINCOLN - Marvin "Shotgun" L. Johnson passed away peacefully at Christiana Hospital on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Marvin graduated from Milford High School in the Class of '67 and was a carpenter for David Wilkerson. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. Marvin also had a love for life and was always willing to lend a hand.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin L. "Shotgun" Johnson.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Paris and Mary Louise (Donovan) Johnson; and sister, Della Gober.
He is survived by his companion, Marlene Crowe; sister, Phyllis Pritchett of Lincoln; brothers, Alvin Johnson, of Lincoln, and Paynter Johnson of Ellendale.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, DE 19963. A graveside service will immediately follow at Lincoln Cemetery, Lincoln.
Berry - Short Funeral Home
119-121 N.W. Front Street
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-8091
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 9, 2019