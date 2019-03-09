Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin L. "Shotgun" Johnson. View Sign

LINCOLN - Marvin "Shotgun" L. Johnson passed away peacefully at Christiana Hospital on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Marvin graduated from Milford High School in the Class of '67 and was a carpenter for David Wilkerson. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. Marvin also had a love for life and was always willing to lend a hand.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Paris and Mary Louise (Donovan) Johnson; and sister, Della Gober.

He is survived by his companion, Marlene Crowe; sister, Phyllis Pritchett of Lincoln; brothers, Alvin Johnson, of Lincoln, and Paynter Johnson of Ellendale.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, DE 19963. A graveside service will immediately follow at Lincoln Cemetery, Lincoln.



