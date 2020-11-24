Mary A. Ruyter, 101
DOVER - Mary A. Ruyter passed from this life on November 19, 2020.
She was born on October 27, 1919. She was a loving mother and wife. "Mom, we will always remember your cheerful optimism".
A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934 where there will be a viewing from 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow in Sharon Hills Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com