Mary A. Ruyter
Mary A. Ruyter, 101
DOVER - Mary A. Ruyter passed from this life on November 19, 2020.
She was born on October 27, 1919. She was a loving mother and wife. "Mom, we will always remember your cheerful optimism".
A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934 where there will be a viewing from 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow in Sharon Hills Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
