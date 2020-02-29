DOVER - Mary Ann Lambertson passed away, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at State Street Assisted Living, Dover.
Mrs. Lambertson was born May 10, 1932 in Dover to the late Harry Jarrell and Elsie Blood Jarrell. She was raised in Wyoming.
She was the Administrative Assistant for Albert S. Lambertson, Inc. Mrs. Lambertson was very involved with the Republican Party, fund raising and being on many committees. She was also the State Delegate at one time. Mrs. Lambertson was a member of the Camden/Wyoming Round Table, Cheswold United Methodist Women and was on the Harness Racing Commission for many years. She enjoyed homemaking and gardening which were her biggest hobbies, and was well known for her Lima Beans, and going down to their Dewey Beach home. Mrs. Lambertson loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and would have an annual Easter Egg Hunt for them.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her son, Albert S. Lambertson in 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Saxton C. Lambertson of Dover; sons, William Lambertson, Dennis Lambertson and his wife Sherri and Steven Lambertson and his wife Chong all of Dover; brother, Winvert Jarrell and his wife Mary of Avondale, Pa.; thirteen grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 12 to 2 p.m. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Camden.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Cheswold United Methodist Church, 97 Main Street, Cheswold, DE 19936.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 29, 2020