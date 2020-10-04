Mary Ann Moyer
Goodine, 82
SMYRNA - Mary Ann Moyer Goodine passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020 in Dover. Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. on August 10, 1938, Mary Ann was the daughter of Mollie (Brislin) Moyer and Kenneth Edwin Moyer, Sr.
Mary Ann grew up in Bethlehem, Pa., obtained a degree in nursing from St. Lukes Hospital (Bethlehem, Pa.), became a Registered Nurse, and worked in this field for many years while also raising a family of 5 young boys. She was a lifelong member of the ELKS Auxiliary organization, and was a faithful and active parishioner of Saint Polycarp Church, Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality and the Columbiettes – Auxiliary of Knights of Columbus Brother Vincent Council in Smyrna.
In addition to raising a family, Mary Ann was an avid knitter/crocheter, but she was a bigger fan of reading and could never be bothered during the time that Jeopardy was on. Above all else, Mary Ann was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. We are so blessed to have a beautiful mother who loved her boys and families dearly and we were all together to enjoy her great life.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 53 years, Joseph Archille Goodine; and her brother, Kenneth Moyer, Jr.
She is survived by her five sons, Dorian (Tina) of Downingtown, Pa., Daniel of Smyrna, Dale (Jennifer) of Townsend, David (Maria) of Downingtown, Pa., and Derek of Warren, Pa.; and brother, Michael Moyer (Donna) of Shickshinny, Pa. She was known as 'Mouse' by many friends and 'Mama Mouse' to grandchildren, Rachel, Zachary, Kayla, and Paul.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers, well wishes and support, however funeral services will unfortunately be private due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Saint Polycarp Church, BVM Sodality or Brother Vincent Columbiettes, 55 Ransom Lane Smyrna, Delaware 19977.
Arrangements are by Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.