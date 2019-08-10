MILFORD - Mary Ann Timmons passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at Milford Center.

She was born in Milford, the daughter of the late Horace T. and Evelyn Gross Culver.

She moved to Lewes, in 1943 and graduated from Lewes High School in 1955 and graduated from the University of Delaware in 1959.

She taught 1st grade at Georgetown Elementary School and Lake Forest East Elementary School retiring in 1989.

She loved NASCAR racing and after retiring from teaching, she worked with Racing's Total Image until 2003.

Her hobbies included collecting music boxes, NASCAR and dirt track memorabilia.

She was a life member of the National Education Assoc., Delaware State Education Assoc., Lake Forest Education Assoc., Eastern Museum of Motor Racing and Garden State Vintage Stock Car Club.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Preston "Jimmie" Timmons.

She is survived by many friends through out the country; close friends, Norman and Gladys Reynolds, Neal Glanden; and childhood friend, Donald McIlvain, Sr.

No services will be held at her request. Burial will be private.

Arrangements handled by Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.



