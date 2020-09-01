Mary Bays, 89
DOVER - Mary Bays left her earthly life on August 28, 2020 to go to her heavenly home.
Mary moved to Delaware in 1993 from Virginia where she raised her family. Mary was a member of Dover Church of Christ where she attended faithfully and she loved her church family. She loved singing hymns and going to bible study. Mary loved the Lord and was dedicated to reading scripture every day and fervently praying for her loved ones. She was also devoted to her children and was always proud of them and everything they accomplished. She loved sports and would rather watch a ball game than anything on TV. She also enjoyed living at Luther Towers and socializing with her neighbors. Playing bingo and dominoes with them was a highlight of her week. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and everyone who knew her.
Mary is survived by her children, James Russell Bays, Jr. (Joyce) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Peggy Bailey (Don) of Felton, Delaware, Sandy Bruff (Terry) of Marietta, Mississippi and Tryphena Knott (Dale) of Felton, Delaware; grandchildren, Donny Bailey (Jen), Tricia Bailey Robinson (Brian), Fallon Bays, Drew Bruff (Leandra) and Christopher Bruff; great grandchildren, Kyle Bailey, William Robinson, Wesley Robinson, Nathan Bailey, Adam Bailey, Kendall Bruff, Fletcher Bruff and Zoey McKeown. She is also survived by her brother, Mathis Owens and Veda Sumpter and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Hobert and Alice Owens, one brother, Obie Owens and one sister, Helen Sumpter.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave, Wyoming, Del. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on the day of the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com
We loved her more.