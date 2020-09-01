1/1
Mary Bays
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Bays, 89
DOVER - Mary Bays left her earthly life on August 28, 2020 to go to her heavenly home.
Mary moved to Delaware in 1993 from Virginia where she raised her family. Mary was a member of Dover Church of Christ where she attended faithfully and she loved her church family. She loved singing hymns and going to bible study. Mary loved the Lord and was dedicated to reading scripture every day and fervently praying for her loved ones. She was also devoted to her children and was always proud of them and everything they accomplished. She loved sports and would rather watch a ball game than anything on TV. She also enjoyed living at Luther Towers and socializing with her neighbors. Playing bingo and dominoes with them was a highlight of her week. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and everyone who knew her.
Mary is survived by her children, James Russell Bays, Jr. (Joyce) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Peggy Bailey (Don) of Felton, Delaware, Sandy Bruff (Terry) of Marietta, Mississippi and Tryphena Knott (Dale) of Felton, Delaware; grandchildren, Donny Bailey (Jen), Tricia Bailey Robinson (Brian), Fallon Bays, Drew Bruff (Leandra) and Christopher Bruff; great grandchildren, Kyle Bailey, William Robinson, Wesley Robinson, Nathan Bailey, Adam Bailey, Kendall Bruff, Fletcher Bruff and Zoey McKeown. She is also survived by her brother, Mathis Owens and Veda Sumpter and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Hobert and Alice Owens, one brother, Obie Owens and one sister, Helen Sumpter.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave, Wyoming, Del. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on the day of the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com
We loved her more.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved