Mary Bernice Miller died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at The Milford Center in Milford.

Mary was born on Oct. 7, 1932 in Middlebury, Ind., the daughter of the late Bert and Sue (Bontrager) Yoder. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Ivan Miller; and by two brothers, Ed and Clayton Yoder; and four sisters, Rhoda Yoder, Ruth Yoder, Irene Maust and Martha Yoder.

Mary was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who had enjoyed traveling and camping with her family. With a heart for hospitality, she enjoyed having people in her home for meals, and her living room was often filled with the youth group from the Greenwood Mennonite Church. She was dedicated to the church and in earlier years, was actively involved with the sewing circle. She was an artistic woman, and created intricate quilts and delicate paintings on old saw blades. She painted many Christmas ornaments and one was selected to be displayed in The Smithsonian. She was a supporter of Greenwood Mennonite School and was quick to donate her work for the school's benefit auctions.

She loved listening to Southern Gospel Music, watching Orioles baseball, drinking Royal Farms coffee, and hearing about her grandchildren's travels. Her memory was remarkable and she knew people of all ages by their names and interests.

She is survived by four children: a daughter, Gladys "Betsy" and her husband, David Wilson, of Elrod, Ind., and three sons, Ken Miller and his wife Daily, of Costa Rica, Merlin Miller and his wife Shirley, of Middlebury, Ind. and I. Duane Miller and his wife Teresa, of Milford; ten grandchildren, Jesse, Janell, Nicholas, Katie, Emma, Ivy, Aubrey, Grant, Cali, and Sadie; and three great-grandchildren.

A service will be held Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Mennonite Church, Greenwood-Milford Rd., Greenwood. Friends may call on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. or Sunday, 1-2 p.m. at the church.

Burial will follow in the Greenwood Mennonite Church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greenwood Mennonite School, 12802 Mennonite School Rd., Greenwood, DE 19950 for the tuition assistance fund.

