Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover 1175 South State Street Dover , DE 19901 (302)-734-2281 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Holy Cross Church 631 S. State St. Dover , DE View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Holy Cross Church 631 S. State St. Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CAMDEN - We have lost our beautiful Cathy who passed away surrounded by her loving family on Nov. 24, 2019 aat Bayhealth Medical Center in Dover.

She was born December 9, 1949 in Wilmington to the late William L. Masten, Jr. and Eleanor J. Bradford Masten. She attended Padua Academy in Wilmington and began her working career at St. Francis Hospital. She went on to work at the family owned bridal shop LeMars Bridal in Wilmington. Cathy then entered the insurance industry and became a licensed insurance broker most recently with Health Insurance Associates until her retirement in 2014. In her 30+ years in the business, she participated on many committees and panels and was a past president of the Delaware Association of Life Underwriters.

Cathy loved all animals and had a soft spot for any creature that was sick or injured. In the past she volunteered for many years with Tri State Bird Rescue. She was incredibly kind and compassionate to anyone she met. In 2013 Cathy became co-owner of Caring Matters, a home health care agency. Cathy would do anything for anyone in need throughout her life with her sweet generosity. She always put others first and made everyone feel like they were the most important person in the world. She recently served on the Board of Directors of the Delaware Read Aloud Program and enjoyed reading to children in the school. In her quieter moments, Cathy enjoyed time spent with her husband at their lake home in Virginia. She also enjoyed several trips touring Italy with her husband.

Cathy is survived by her loving husband, Frank W. Castiglione of Camden; her brother, Mark Masten, and his wife, Linda, of Magnolia; and sister-in-law, Carol Castiglione, of Dover. She is also survived by two nieces whom she adored, Gillian Masten of New Carrolton, Md. and Zoe Madonna (Michael) of Glen Mills, Pa.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 a.m., Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Holy Cross Church, 631 S. State St., Dover, De. where a visitation will be held starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Peter the Apostle Cemetery, 521 Harmony St., New Castle, De. 19720.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in her memory to Read Aloud of Delaware, 9 E. Loockerman St., Suite 203, Dover, De 19901 or online at

Life's End Services by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc. Dover, De. Condolences can be made via





CAMDEN - We have lost our beautiful Cathy who passed away surrounded by her loving family on Nov. 24, 2019 aat Bayhealth Medical Center in Dover.She was born December 9, 1949 in Wilmington to the late William L. Masten, Jr. and Eleanor J. Bradford Masten. She attended Padua Academy in Wilmington and began her working career at St. Francis Hospital. She went on to work at the family owned bridal shop LeMars Bridal in Wilmington. Cathy then entered the insurance industry and became a licensed insurance broker most recently with Health Insurance Associates until her retirement in 2014. In her 30+ years in the business, she participated on many committees and panels and was a past president of the Delaware Association of Life Underwriters.Cathy loved all animals and had a soft spot for any creature that was sick or injured. In the past she volunteered for many years with Tri State Bird Rescue. She was incredibly kind and compassionate to anyone she met. In 2013 Cathy became co-owner of Caring Matters, a home health care agency. Cathy would do anything for anyone in need throughout her life with her sweet generosity. She always put others first and made everyone feel like they were the most important person in the world. She recently served on the Board of Directors of the Delaware Read Aloud Program and enjoyed reading to children in the school. In her quieter moments, Cathy enjoyed time spent with her husband at their lake home in Virginia. She also enjoyed several trips touring Italy with her husband.Cathy is survived by her loving husband, Frank W. Castiglione of Camden; her brother, Mark Masten, and his wife, Linda, of Magnolia; and sister-in-law, Carol Castiglione, of Dover. She is also survived by two nieces whom she adored, Gillian Masten of New Carrolton, Md. and Zoe Madonna (Michael) of Glen Mills, Pa.Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 a.m., Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Holy Cross Church, 631 S. State St., Dover, De. where a visitation will be held starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Peter the Apostle Cemetery, 521 Harmony St., New Castle, De. 19720.In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in her memory to Read Aloud of Delaware, 9 E. Loockerman St., Suite 203, Dover, De 19901 or online at www.readalouddelaware.org Life's End Services by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc. Dover, De. Condolences can be made via www.ambruso.com Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close