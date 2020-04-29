Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Chaloupka Steen. View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services 416 Federal Street Milton , DE 19968 (302)-684-8521 Send Flowers Obituary

LINCOLN - Mary Chaloupka Steen passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

She was born in Milton, the daughter of the late Frank and Bertha (Lukes) Chaloupka.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Chaloupka; and her husband, S. Stanley Steen.

Mary was an active athlete and graduate of Milton High School class of 1943 and Milford Memorial Hospital School of Nursing class of 1946, earning her RN degree. She starting her nursing career at the hospital, prior to working with several doctor practices in Milford, and retired in 1988 from the dermatology offices of Doctors Robert and Liz Masten.

Among her true joys in life were entertaining family at holiday gatherings, bowling, sewing, baking, gardening, watching the Phillies, and feeding the birds. Mary was a devoted and active member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Milford.

She is survived by daughters, Linda Williams and husband Dave, Maryann Barr and husband Jim, and Nancy Tribbitt and husband Tuffy all of Lewes; five grandchildren, Stacey Bucolo (Matt), Brian Williams, Matthew Williams (Siobhan), Jayme Webb (Jacob) and Josh Barr (Genivieve); and great grandchildren, Owen, Ryan, Jack, Luke, Cate and another due in July. Surviving also are her brother, George Chaloupka of Bridgeville, and his children Kevin and Carlie (Wahl).

In lieu of flowers, any memorial donations may be made to the church elevator fund in care of: Calvary U.M. Church, 301 SE Front Street, Milford, DE 19963.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral services will be private with interment at Henlopen Memorial Park.

Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton. Please feel free to submit online condolences to the family at





LINCOLN - Mary Chaloupka Steen passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation.She was born in Milton, the daughter of the late Frank and Bertha (Lukes) Chaloupka.In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Chaloupka; and her husband, S. Stanley Steen.Mary was an active athlete and graduate of Milton High School class of 1943 and Milford Memorial Hospital School of Nursing class of 1946, earning her RN degree. She starting her nursing career at the hospital, prior to working with several doctor practices in Milford, and retired in 1988 from the dermatology offices of Doctors Robert and Liz Masten.Among her true joys in life were entertaining family at holiday gatherings, bowling, sewing, baking, gardening, watching the Phillies, and feeding the birds. Mary was a devoted and active member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Milford.She is survived by daughters, Linda Williams and husband Dave, Maryann Barr and husband Jim, and Nancy Tribbitt and husband Tuffy all of Lewes; five grandchildren, Stacey Bucolo (Matt), Brian Williams, Matthew Williams (Siobhan), Jayme Webb (Jacob) and Josh Barr (Genivieve); and great grandchildren, Owen, Ryan, Jack, Luke, Cate and another due in July. Surviving also are her brother, George Chaloupka of Bridgeville, and his children Kevin and Carlie (Wahl).In lieu of flowers, any memorial donations may be made to the church elevator fund in care of: Calvary U.M. Church, 301 SE Front Street, Milford, DE 19963.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral services will be private with interment at Henlopen Memorial Park.Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton. Please feel free to submit online condolences to the family at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close