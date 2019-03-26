Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Deborah (Debbie) Webb. View Sign

MAGNOLIA - Mary Deborah (Debbie) Webb passed away at her home peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Born on March 19, 1952 in Milford to the late Norman T. Webb and Mary Elizabeth (Sheer) Webb, she was raised by her grandparents, Ralph and Lizzie Webb who preceded her in death.

Debbie graduated from Milford High School from the class of 1970. She never met a stranger in her life because it seemed that everywhere she went someone knew her. She was self-employed until her disability in 1980.

Debbie loved to fish, play poker, go to the beach or go out on the Delaware Bay. She especially enjoyed her friends and pets and the times spent with them. She was always there to lend a helping hand or to help you solve a problem if she was able. She accomplished many projects while she was bedridden. Her favorite saying was "I am hanging in here", regardless of how bad she was feeling. She was a member of the Smyrna Clayton Moose.

She was also preceded in death by her best friend, Joanne (Bun) Thornton; father, Norman T. Webb; mother, Mary Elizabeth Webb; her aunts, Marie Millwood and Marjorie Langabee.

She is survived by her devoted friends, Cathi and Mike Fell of Middletown who have provided her emotional support throughout her long illness. She is also survived by her brother, Tom Webb of New York City, N.Y. Debbie was also survived by many friends which include Cori, Jada and Samia Boxley and Katie Needham who were like her own children, her best friends Marlene Peterseil, Joyce Bartoli, Barb Vodvaka and Gary Nowell. She felt deeply for her neighbors Jimmy and Sherry.

A celebration of Debbie's life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to: Delaware Hospice 911 S. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901 or The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater Delaware Valley, 30 S. 17th Street, Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

