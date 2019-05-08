Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary E. Jarrell. View Sign Service Information Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A. 106 West Sunset Avenue Greensboro , MD 21639 (410)-482-8914 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM Greensboro New Life Wesleyan Church 13699 Greensboro Rd Greensboro , MD View Map Memorial service 12:30 PM Greensboro New Life Wesleyan Church 13699 Greensboro Rd, Greensboro , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Evelyn Evans Jarrell passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at The Delaware Hospice in Milford.

Mary was born on Sept. 11, 1917 in Dover to the late William Percy Evans and Lillie Mae Ford Evans. She grew up on a farm in Cheswold and was a graduate of Dover High School. Mary received her Bachelor's degree in Education from West Chester State Teachers' College and her Master's in Education from the University of Delaware. Upon graduation, she taught for a short period of time in Smyrna. After marrying T. Noble Jarrell, Jr. on Feb. 1, 1943, she began working in Caroline County Public Schools where she was a teacher, administrator, and reading supervisor. In 1982 she completed her career as the reading supervisor for Talbot County Public Schools.

Mary lived for 70 years in Goldsboro, Md. until 2013, when she relocated to Westminster Village in Dover where she was residing at the time of her death.

She was active for years in two local teaching sororities, Alpha Delta Kappa and Delta Kappa Gamma. She was also involved in Trinity United Methodist Church in Goldsboro, MD and participated in various needlework and creative arts groups.

Besides spending time with her family and friends, Mary's passion in her leisure time was her needlework. She made numerous quilts, created and hooked assorted rugs, designed and completed crewelwork pieces, knitted, crocheted, and even painted. She won numerous awards from both the Maryland and Delaware State Fairs, including the Superintendent's Award presented by the Governor of Delaware in 2017.

Besides her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband and brothers, Owen P. Evans and Edward F. Evans. She is survived by her four children, Dr. T. Noble Jarrell, III (Chris) of Dover, Dr. Bruce E. Jarrell (Leslie) of Severna Park, Md., Robert E. Jarrell (Lynn) of Denton, Md., and Bess J. Naylor of York, Pa. In addition, Mary has 11 grandchildren, Caroline Jarrell, Scott Jarrell, Katherine Jarrell, Noble Jarrell, Dr. Kevin Jarrell, Gwynneth Jarrell Gelletly, Andrea Jarrell Oudshoorn, Lucy Jarrell Fuchs, Benjamin Naylor, Andrew Naylor, and Mark Naylor. She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on May 18, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Greensboro New Life Wesleyan Church, 13699 Greensboro Rd,. Greensboro, Md., followed by a memorial service at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE, 19963 or to The Caroline Foundation, PO Box 607, Denton, MD 21629.

