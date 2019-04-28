WYOMING - Mary E. Oeller passed away on April 22, 2019 at home.
Mrs. Oeller was a homemaker. She was an avid reader and loved to travel, crochet and cook. She also loved to go out shopping and enjoyed attending Catholic Church with her dear friend Edna.
Mrs. Oeller was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Oeller, Sr.; and by her daughter, Dorene Russell.
She is survived by her six children, Maryellen Palmer of California, Janet Couden and her husband Dewitt of Wyoming, Debbie Oldham and her husband Mark of Wyoming, Ralph Oeller, Jr. of Dover, Barbara Oeller of Smyrna and Wayne Oeller of Felton; 14 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and many great great grandchildren. Mrs. Oeller is also survived by her very special friend of 52 years, Edna Coleman of Dover and her family.
A Celebration of Life will be from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the family residence. Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 28, 2019