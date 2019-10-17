Mary E. Patterson (1943 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
Service Information
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE
19904
(302)-678-8747
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bibleway Institutional Church of God in Christ
56 S. Kirkwood St.
Dover, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Bibleway Institutional Church of God in Christ
56 S. Kirkwood St.
Dover, DE
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dover - Mary Ellen Patterson born Oct. 27, 1943, departed this life Oct. 13, 2019.
Celebration of life will be Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m., Bibleway Institutional Church of God in Christ, 56 S. Kirkwood St., Dover, DE 19901. There will be a viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. The internment will be located at Gibbs Memorial Garden, Camden.
Services have been entrusted to Bennie Smith funeral home 717 West Division St., Dover, DE. You may log on to www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 17, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.