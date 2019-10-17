Dover - Mary Ellen Patterson born Oct. 27, 1943, departed this life Oct. 13, 2019.
Celebration of life will be Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m., Bibleway Institutional Church of God in Christ, 56 S. Kirkwood St., Dover, DE 19901. There will be a viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. The internment will be located at Gibbs Memorial Garden, Camden.
Services have been entrusted to Bennie Smith funeral home 717 West Division St., Dover, DE. You may log on to www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 17, 2019