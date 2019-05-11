HARTLY - Mary E. "Libby" Wolford passed away May 8, 2019 surrounded by those who loved her. Libby was born Aug. 10, 1946 in Edgarton, W.Va., the daughter of Johnny and Eunice Gooslin.
Libby retired from Playtex in Dover after 20 plus years of service. Her passion was her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. No one left a family get together hungry. She loved talking on the phone, travel, going to the beach, gardening and the beauty of flowers. She will be missed by many.
She is survived by her long time companion, Larry Wolford, Sr.; son, Larry Jr. (fiancé Cheryl Brittingham); grandchildren, Ashley (Dale) Ellis and Chase Wolford; great grandchildren, Hailey and Madalynn Ellis; six siblings, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings.
Viewing Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment to follow Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in NewsZapDE on May 11, 2019