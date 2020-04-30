Mary Edna Kramer passed away peacefully with her daughter Deborah by her side on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Bayview Milford Hospital in Milford.
She was born on April 6, 1928 In Kempsville, Va. the daughter of that late Emmanuel E. Troyer and Kate Beiler Troyer.
She was a member of Living Hope Fellowship Church for many years. She was a caregiver with the elderly. In her spare time Edna enjoyed making artistic expressions with seashells, cooking, entertaining children with unusual and creative projects, and an open door policy for family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Lois Kramer Cahall and her husband Jay Cahall of Greenwood and Debra Kramer and her husband Howard Einhorn of Oak Park Ill. Additional family include 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three children, Esther Fay November of 2000, Marlyn James January of 2016, and Ruth Naomi in September of 2016.
Graveside Services will be private.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home – Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 30, 2020