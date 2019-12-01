Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Eleanor (Smith) Lurwick. View Sign Service Information Rogers Funeral Home 301 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-4025 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Rogers Funeral Home 301 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 View Map Interment 10:00 AM Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery Millsboro , DE View Map Service 12:30 PM Avenue United Methodist Church 20 N. Church Street Milford , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Eleanor Lurwick (nee

During WWII she worked as a civil servant employee in the Quarter Master Department and then at the Philadelphia Navy Yard.

She married Charles S. Lurwick in 1946. They were married for 61 years and had 2 daughters. In 1955 the family moved from Philadelphia to Milford, Delaware.

Eleanor worked as the Secretary of Avenue United Methodist Church for over 34 years. Over the years, she served on various committees of the church, directed the cherub choir, and was a circle leader in the United Methodist Women. She sang in the Sanctuary Choir for 56 years and was a frequent soloist. Eleanor was a member of the Sunshine Bible Class for 60 years and served as their secretary /treasurer for 26 years. In 1990 she was honored by the church with the Lay Laureate Award. Eleanor was a former member of the Milford Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, the Milford Senior Center and Senior Walkers.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Hudson and her brother, Thomas A. Smith.

Eleanor is survived by two daughters, Eleanor J. Stempien (Jeffrey) and Ruth L. Ashton (Thomas); five grandchildren, Heather L. Cole (Scott), Aimee L. Perry (Mark), Charles F. "Chase" Ashton (Kristen), Ashley L. Hughes (Ryan) and Caitlin C. Ashton; a step Grandson, Zachary T. Ashton (Merritt); eight great-grandchildren, Emmaleigh G. Stempien, Harper G. Perry, Remington Perry, Caralynne H. Cole, Aidan S. Cole, Rollyson J. Sletten, Eleanor A. Hughes, and Catherine A. Hughes; two step great-grandchildren, Lindsay M. Ashton and Benjamin T. Ashton.

Visitation will be from 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave. Milford. Interment will be on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Delaware.

Services will be held on December 9, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Avenue United Methodist Church, 20 N. Church Street, Milford with reception to follow.

In Lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions to Avenue United Methodist Church, 20 N. Church Street, Milford, Delaware, 19963 or Trinity United Methodist Church, PO Box 263 Amelia, Virginia 23002, or a .

