MILFORD - Mary Elizabeth Mason Mosley passed in peace on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Bayhealth Hospital in Milford.
Born in 1931 in Lincoln, she remained in the area throughout her lifetime. She received her education in the Milford and Slaughter Neck school districts as well as Delaware State College. Her employment history included Draper Canning Company, the Stevenson House, and Milton Manufacturing Sewing factory.
She loved laughing and joking with people and was well known for her fiery spirit and wonderful smile. Her greatest joy was her granddaughter Jaime.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Lillian Mason; three sisters, Betty Brady, Lorraine Boone, and Leah Mason; and one brother, Jessie Mason.
She is survived by her sister, Delores Mason; daughter, Jacquelyn White; granddaughter, Jaime White; and a host of special cousins and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 12 p.m. Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 274 N. Rehoboth Blvd., Milford, Delaware 19963. Family and Friends may visit two hours prior to the service. To offer words of comfort or sign the guestbook visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional service entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Milford.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 29, 2019