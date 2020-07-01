DOVER â€" Mary Elizabeth (Reilly) Mayan passed away peacefully in her home, Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Mary was born on July 6, 1928, in the Town of Danville, Montour County, Pennsylvania, to Edward Michael and Veronica Louise Reilly. She attended St. Leo Elementary School in Irvington, New Jersey, St. Mary Elementary School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and St. Joseph School in Danville, Pennsylvania. She graduated from St. Cyril Academy in Danville, Pennsylvania in June, 1946. On August 18, 1951, she was united in marriage to Gerald Vincent Mayan in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Danville, Pennsylvania. In June, 1963, Mary and her husband moved to Dover, Delaware when Gerald took a job as Pharmacist/Manager of Edgehill Pharmacy located in the Edgehill Shopping Center in Dover.
In October, 1970, Mary began employment at the Farmers Bank of the State of Delaware on Loockerman Street in Dover, which later became Girard Bank, then Mellon Bank, and is now Citizens Bank. She retired as Senior Loan Administrator after 22 years of service with the bank.
Mary was a member of Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church in Dover.
In addition to the death of her father in 1979 and her mother in 1982, she was predeceased by her husband Gerald, who died in 1987, and by her son Gerald William Mayan, who was killed on July 20, 1992, in the crash of an Osprey prototype plane at Quantico, Virginia. She was also predeceased by her brother, Robert Michael Reilly, who died in 1994, and her sister Frances Mayan Cesarano, who died on January 22, 2018.
She is survived by four sons and one daughter: Lawrence A. Mayan, his wife Lucinda, and their four children: Audrey Mayan and her husband Anthony; Laurie Shrader and her husband Jesse; Molly Mayan; and Jesse Mayan and his wife Jamie. Daniel E. Mayan, his wife Earlene, and their three children: Daniel Mayan and his wife Denise; Melanie Lewis; and Matthew Mayan and his wife Jacquelyn. Paul M. Mayan and his wife Mary Alice, and their two children: Alexander Mayan and his wife Candice; Natalie Mayan Schlimmer and her husband Anderson. John F. Mayan, his wife Kathleen, and their three children: LeAnn Mayan; Eric Mayan; and Rachel Mayan. Gerald W. Mayanâ€™s widow Kathleen Mayan Hamilton and their three children: James Mayan and his wife Lauren; Gerald V. Mayan II; and Jake D. Mayan. Mary Jane Mayan Opie, her husband David, and their three children: Morgan Mayan Opie; Erika Mayan Opie and her husband Michael Tederman; and David Alan Opie. She is further survived by sixteen (16) great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon, Monday, July 6, 2020, in the Church of the Holy Cross, 631 S. State St., Dover, DE. Due to the current Covid-19 regulations, masks MUST be worn by those in attendance, limited to 250 people. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Church of the Holy Cross.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon, Monday, July 6, 2020, in the Church of the Holy Cross, 631 S. State St., Dover, DE. Due to the current Covid-19 regulations, masks MUST be worn by those in attendance, limited to 250 people. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Church of the Holy Cross.
Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 1, 2020.