Mary Elizabeth McCleary (nee Weitz) passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Thomas Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia.
She was born Nov. 18, 1937 in Buffalo, N.Y. to the late Franklin and Helen Weitz.
She was a graduate of Mt. Mercy Academy in Buffalo and a summa cum laude graduate of Delaware State College. She married Robert A. ("Bob") McCleary on Sept. 12, 1959 in Buffalo. Mary was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and was her family's voice of reason and wisdom. She dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren for whom she remained a relentless cheerleader. She loved music, family get-togethers and talking to everyone.
She is survived by Bob, her husband of 60 years; daughter, Natalie DiFeo (husband, Thomas DiFeo); sons, Scott McCleary (wife, Cindi McCleary), Rob McCleary (wife, Barbara McCleary) and Sean McCleary (wife, Lynn McCleary); grandchildren, Maria DiFeo Plamenac (husband, Jovan Plamenac), Patrick McCleary (wife, Jessica Baird), Tommy DiFeo, Emmie McCleary, Erin McCleary, Madelyn McCleary, Evan McCleary, Rachel McCleary and Alyssa McCleary; one great grandchild, Luka Plamenac; and many siblings, nieces and nephews.
A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Rd. (Rt.10), Dover, DE. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 beginning with a viewing at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State Street, Dover, DE followed by a Mass of Catholic Services at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery, 35 Rising Sun Road, Camden, DE.
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 6, 2019