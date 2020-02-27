Mary Elizabeth Norman

Service Information
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
437 North Front Street
Seaford, DE
19973
(302)-628-8280
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Refuge Temple Revival Center
455 N. Front Street
Seaford, DE
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Refuge Temple Revival Center
455 N. Front Street
Seaford, DE
Obituary
Seaford - Mary E. Norman departed this life on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital Seaford.
Celebration life service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29,2020 at Refuge Temple Revival Center, 455 N. Front Street, Seaford, DE 19973 at 12 Noon. Family and friends may visit two hours prior to service.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 27, 2020
bullet Smith
