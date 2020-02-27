Seaford - Mary E. Norman departed this life on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital Seaford.
Celebration life service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29,2020 at Refuge Temple Revival Center, 455 N. Front Street, Seaford, DE 19973 at 12 Noon. Family and friends may visit two hours prior to service.
To offer words of comfort and sign the guest book visit http://www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional service entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 27, 2020