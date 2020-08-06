1/1
Mary Elizabeth Norwood Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth Norwood Moore, 84
FRANKFORD - Mary Elizabeth Norwood Moore departed this life on Thursday July 30,2020 at Harrison House in Georgetown.
Celebration of life service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mt. Joy Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966 at 11 a.m. Family and friends may visit two hours prior to service.
To offer words of comfort and sign the guest book visit http://www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional service entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Millsboro.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John 2nd Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. John 2nd Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
30587 E Dupont Hwy
Millsboro, DE 19966
(302) 934-9019
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved