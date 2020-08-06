Mary Elizabeth Norwood Moore, 84
FRANKFORD - Mary Elizabeth Norwood Moore departed this life on Thursday July 30,2020 at Harrison House in Georgetown.
Celebration of life service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mt. Joy Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966 at 11 a.m. Family and friends may visit two hours prior to service.
To offer words of comfort and sign the guest book visit http://www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
. Professional service entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Millsboro.